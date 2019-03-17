The teaser of Dear Comrade has received good reviews and response from the audience, but many of them are upset with Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's kissing scene.

Dear Comrade will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam to cash in on the popularity of Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna down south. Hence, it is one of the most-awaited south Indian movies of 2019. The film is slated to for release on May 31 and kick-starting its promotion, the makers released its teaser in all the four languages on Sunday, March 17.

The teaser of Dear Comrade opens with an action scene where the two groups of students are beating each other. The 1.07-minute-long video ends with a romantic rain scene, which features Vijay Devarakonda locking his lips with Rashmika Mandanna. A melodious track runs in the background, while scenes are taking place. The clip does not offer much hints at the story of the movie.

Many filmgoers have fallen in love with the teaser of the Bharat Kamma-directed Dear Comrade and they are praising for the way Rashmika Mandanna is introduced. But her lip-kissing scene has not gone down well with some viewers.

Rakshit Shetty might have already moved on from the breakup from Rashmika Mandanna, but his fans are yet to get over it. Rashmika Mandanna shared the links of all the four versions of the teaser and tweeted, "Teasers of #DearComrade ❤️ want more? coming soon!"

In reply to Rashmika Mandanna's Twitter post, some upset viewers blasted and trolled her. Here are their comments.

