Actress Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to have walked out of Kannada film Vritra, that she had signed before the release of Geetha Govindam, to allot her dates for actor Nithiin's next Telugu film.

Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna, who forayed into Telugu with Chalo, has scored a blockbuster with Geetha Govindam, the success of which has flooded her several big offers. The Kodagu beauty has several reasons to be happy, but she has found herself in the midst of controversies following her breakup with Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty. Now, she is in news for another wrong reason.

On Monday, Rashmika Mandanna announced on Twitter that she has walked out of Kannada film Vritra, which is a remake of Hindi film Raazi. She also said that she would not be able to do justice to her role in the movie.

She tweeted, "Hope the festival has been great for all of you.. I wanted to let you know || not be part of Vritra..| thought it wasn't the right move at the early stages of my career..| gave it a lot of thought and informed my director and producer about it and they were very understanding about it..|'m sure someone will do brilliant job with it.. I wish Gautham and the team the best from the bottom of my heart..'thankyou ! [sic]."

However, it is now rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna has a different reason for ditching Vritra. She wants to concentrate on her lucrative Telugu career where she is getting great money and good films. She opted out of the Kannada thriller to adjust the same dates for Nithin's movie to be launched next month.

"Venky Kudumula was the one to introduce Rashmika Mandanna to the Telugu film industry with the film Chalo. He is mighty impressed with her performance in Geetha Govindam and wants to work with her again," a source was quoted as saying by India Today.

Many Kannada film-goers were upset with Rashmika Mandanna for calling off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty and had subsequently, trolled her on social media as well. They were furious when she rejected the Kannada film. Replying to the above tweet, a fan named Sudhirav (@sudhirav1) wrote, "Disgrace and unhappy..kannadigas will never forgive or forget (sic)"

Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter to calm down everyone. Talking about her breakup with Rakshit Shetty, she said that there are two sides of this story, but media and people targeted her only. Meanwhile, she made it clear that she is not leaving Sandalwood and she will continue to do Kannada movies.