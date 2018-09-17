Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently in the news for her break-up with Rakshit Shetty, has walked out of upcoming Kannada movie Vritra. The actress announced the news on her Twitter account.

"Hope the festival has been great for all of you.. I wanted to let you know || not be part of Vritra..| thought it wasn't the right move at the early stages of my career..| gave it a lot of thought and informed my director and producer about it and they were very understanding about it..|'m sure someone will do brilliant job with it.. I wish Gautham and the team the best from the bottom of my heart..'thankyou ! [sic]" she wrote.

The upcoming movie was supposed to be directed by newcomer Gautham Iyer. The first look poster had sent her fans into a tizzy after it was released a few months ago.

The first look had also paved way for the rumours of Vritra being a Kannada remake of Alia Bhatt's hit movie Raazi. It was said that Rashmika was playing the role of an investigative officer.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is currently showered with a lot of offers. After being part of a series of hit films in Kannada and Telugu, she has now bagged a lot of big-budget movies that include Darshan's Yajamana.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna hit the headlines following her break-up with Rakshit Shetty. The local news channel had held her responsible for the separation before he came to her rescue, requesting people not to believe the speculations.