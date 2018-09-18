Actress Rashmika Mandanna has broken her silence over the rumours about calling off her engagement with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty and quitting acting in the Kannada film industry.
The news about their split broke a week ago and a lot was spoken and written about the reason behind the couple calling off their engagement. As it happened after the huge success of Geetha Govindam, many Kannada film fans were upset with Rashmika Mandanna, as they thought that she dumped him after getting a big break of her career.
There was a lot of anger against Rashmika Mandanna, with some fans trolling her on social media. While she kept mum on the issue, Rakshit Shetty had come to her rescue and requested everyone maintain peace with her. However, some fans had continued to abuse her and asked her to quit Kannada film industry.
Rashmika Mandanna revealed on Twitter that she has walked out of the Kannada movie Vritra, which is said to be a remake of Hindi film Raazi starring Alia Bhatt. She said that she opted out of it, as she would not be able to do justice to the role. This added fuel to the fire and led to the speculations that she must be planning to quit Sandalwood.
Rashmika Mandanna once again took to her Twitter account on Monday night. The actress shared a letter with a caption "With all due respect!!". In this brief letter, she said that like a coin, her breakup story also has two sides. Meanwhile, she cleared the air that she will continue to work in Kannada film industry. Here is her comment:
Good evening to all
Sorry I've been silent for so long..but I've been watching a lot of stories, articles, comments and trolls about me..it has been disturbing me on how I was being portrayed and everything blew out of proportion and yes I definitely don't blame you guys for it..because that's what you'd believe and I am not here to justify anything or anyone..just want to tell you guys that Rakshit, me or anyone in the industry should not go through this.. And also need to add that just as how every coin has two sides, so does every story.. S Please let us who work in our industry,work with a little peace of mind.. That's my two cents, let me conclude by saying I will CONTINUE DOING KANNADA FILMS.. I AM HERE TO STAY... be it any language, any industry, I'l give it my best shot..
thankyou
