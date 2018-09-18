Actress Rashmika Mandanna has broken her silence over the rumours about calling off her engagement with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty and quitting acting in the Kannada film industry.

The news about their split broke a week ago and a lot was spoken and written about the reason behind the couple calling off their engagement. As it happened after the huge success of Geetha Govindam, many Kannada film fans were upset with Rashmika Mandanna, as they thought that she dumped him after getting a big break of her career.

There was a lot of anger against Rashmika Mandanna, with some fans trolling her on social media. While she kept mum on the issue, Rakshit Shetty had come to her rescue and requested everyone maintain peace with her. However, some fans had continued to abuse her and asked her to quit Kannada film industry.

Rashmika Mandanna revealed on Twitter that she has walked out of the Kannada movie Vritra, which is said to be a remake of Hindi film Raazi starring Alia Bhatt. She said that she opted out of it, as she would not be able to do justice to the role. This added fuel to the fire and led to the speculations that she must be planning to quit Sandalwood.

Rashmika Mandanna once again took to her Twitter account on Monday night. The actress shared a letter with a caption "With all due respect!!". In this brief letter, she said that like a coin, her breakup story also has two sides. Meanwhile, she cleared the air that she will continue to work in Kannada film industry. Here is her comment: