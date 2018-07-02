Dear Comrade movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna was launched in a grand opening ceremony. Sukumar, Koratala Siva, Chandrasekhar Yeleti and MM Keeravani clapped the opening shot and wished the team.

Dear Comrade is an action drama, written and directed by Bharat Kamma. Vijay Deverakonda had unveiled the first look of Dear Comrade on his birthday. His intense look featured in the poster has generated a lot of curiosity about his role and story of the movie.

Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas are bankrolling Dear Comrade and they held a grand opening ceremony for the movie in Hyderabad on July 2. Directors Sukumar, Koratala Siva and Chandrasekhar Yeleti and music composer MM Keeravani attended the muhurat of the film as chief guests. The makers tweeted on June 30, "Grand Opening of #DearComrade tomorrow at 10 AM!"

Music composer MM Keeravani was seen clapping the board for the first shot of Dear Comrade, while Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna posed for the camera. Chandrasekhar Yeleti switched on the camera for this shot and Sukumar and Koratala Siva handed over the script to Bharat Kamma, who is making his directorial debut with this movie.

Vijay Deverakonda became a sensation in the Telugu film industry after the release of Arjun Reddy and Mahanati/Nadigayar thilagam has taken his popularity to next level. He is currently busy with the two big-ticket projects like Taxiwala and NOTA. He would soon start shooting for Dear Comrade.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna hogged the limelight with her debut Kannada movie Kirik Party. She forayed into Tollywood with Naga Shaurya's Chalo following which she has been flooded with several offers in Telugu. She will be next seen with Nani and Nagarjuna's multi-starrer film. She will romance Vijay Deverakonda in both Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade.

Rashmika Mandanna is all excited about Dear Comrade. After its launch, the actress tweeted, "#dearcomrade muhurtha .. To a new beginning @shravyavarma thankyou panda ❤️"