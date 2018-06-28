Nag Ashiwn's Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh has collected over Rs 75 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 50 days. The film has fetched 100 percent profit share to its global distributors.

Mahanati, which was released in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam, was one of the most talked about south Indian movies of 2018 as it is the biopic of late legendary actress Savitri. Besides, the ensemble cast had also generated a lot of curiosity and expectation from the film. The hype surrounding it helped it register good advance booking and get a superb opening at the box office.

Mahanati struck a chord with the audience and critics and received a positive response from them on its opening day. The positive word of mouth boosted its collection at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie clashed with some hyped movies like Nela Ticket, Officer, Naa... Nuvve and Sammohanam in the following weeks, but it managed to remain rock-steady at the ticket counters.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer has gone on to complete seven weeks in several cinema halls across the globe. Mahanati has collected approximately Rs 78 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 50 days. The film has become one of the blockbuster Tollywood movies of 2018.

Made on a budget of Rs 23 crore, Mahanati fetched Rs 20 crore for its producers from the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights. The movie has earned Rs 42 crore for its global distributors in 50 days. The film has not only recovered their investments but has also got 110 percent profit share to them.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Mahanati. These are estimated numbers, which may not match with the actual ones released by its makers/distributors. All the figures are Rs and crore.