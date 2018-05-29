Mahanati 19-day box office collection: Keerthy starrer turns 6th Telugu film to cross $2.5 million mark in US

Actress Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati has continued to make good collection at the US box office in the third weekend and it has become the sixth Telugu film to cross $2.5 million mark in the country in 19 days.

Mahanati grossed $2.4 million at the US box office in two weeks. The bosses of Nirvana Cinemas would beat the lifetime record of A...Aa to become the sixth all time highest grossing Telugu film in the country. They tweeted on May 25, "#Mahanti breaches $2.4 Million. Will be an all time 6th highest grossing telugu film by this weekend"

The Naga Ashwin-directed biographical movie, which features Keerthy Suresh as Savitri, clashed with Nela Ticket and Ammammagarillu, but remained undeterred in the country. Mahanati has collected approximately $102,995 from 57 screens at the US box office in its third weekend. Its US total collection has reached $2,502,995 in 19 days.

The bosses of Nirvana Cinemas are all thrilled over the US box office collection of Mahanati, which is bigger than its business in Nizam area. They tweeted, "#Mahanati enters the elite $2.5 Million Dollar Club in USA. Only 5 films besides Mahanati are in this club. @KeerthyOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2 @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema."

The makers of Mahanati are equally delighted over its collection at the US box office and they thanked US audience for making it a huge success. The boss of Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted, "Savirtamma continues to rule the box office! Thank you for 2.5 Million #Mahanati Thank You Everyone."

