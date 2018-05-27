Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has felicitated actress Keerthy Suresh, director Naga Ashwin and Mahanati team.

Apart from box office success, Mahanati was praised for its cinematic excellence. The latest one to laud the team is Chandrababu Naidu. He held a function on Saturday to honour the members of the film unit in Guntur, which happens to be the birthplace of late actress Savitri. He presented the team mementoes.

Actress Keerthy Suresh, director Naga Ashwin, producers Ashwini Dutt, Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt and cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez attended this felicitation function. N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to share some photos of the event. He wrote, "Congratulated and felicitated #Mahanati team for the tremendous work they put in to make such a beautiful movie."

In a couple of tweets in Telugu, N Chandrababu Naidu said director Nag Ashwin did a lot of research on Savitri's life for two years before making the film. He raised the bar of Telugu cinema. Producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt also deserve appreciations, he added. The tax exemption by the AP government will help the Mahanati team, he further said.

In another Telugu tweet, he wrote, "Just the way NTR remains in the hearts of Telugu people forever, Savitri also reached such heights with her acting prowess. Savitri movie showed the hardships she underwent in her life. Moreover, the fact that Savitri hailed from the capital region (of Andhra Pradesh) brings me more happiness."

Keerthy Suresh, who was excited to share the stage with Naidu, tweeted, "It was a great moment to share the stage with honourable @ncbn sir. Thank you so much for the overwhelming encouragement and support sir #Mahanati (sic)."

Swapna wrote on the Twitter handle of‏ Swapna Cinema, "AP CM @ncbn felicitates #Mahanati team in Vijayawada & appreciates @KeerthyOfficial @nagashwin7, Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt & Priyanka Dutt.Savitri's daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari's family is also present.Makers announce 50 lakh donation for development of Amaravathi."