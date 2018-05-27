Mahanati box office collection: Keerthy's film fares better than Nela Ticket, Ammammagarillu in US

Naga Ashwin's Mahanati doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon as it is making better collections than new releases like Nela Ticket and Ammammagarillu at the US box office in its third week.

Mahanati collected $2,378,360 at the US box office in two weeks (16 days). Trade analysts had predicted that new releases Nela Ticket and Ammammagarillu would halt its collection and they will not allow it to surpass the $2.5 million mark in the country. But both the film failed to get decent opening for themselves.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer, which lost some screens for the new releases, continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters on its third Friday and went on to show decent growth on Saturday. Mahanati has collected $25,483 and $42,303 at the US box office on its 3rd Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Mahanati has collected a total of $2,447,506 at the US box office in 16 days. The movie needs to mint over 52,000 to cross $2.5 million mark in the country. It should be seen whether it would achieve this feat in its third weekend.

On the other hand, the Ravi Teja starrer opened to an average response in the US premieres on Thursday and went on to make a poor collection on Friday and Saturday. Mahanati has collected $58,743 at the US box office in two days. Its day-wise breakup is $32,280 in Thursday premieres, $14,883 on Friday and $11,405 on Saturday.

Another new release starring Naga Shourya also opened to an average response in the premiere shows and could not show big growth on the following days. Ammammagarillu has collected $58,344 at the US box office in two days. Its day-wise breakup is 16809 in Thursday premieres, $25,888 on Friday and $15,496 on Saturday.

With this, Mahanati once again leads the race at the US box office in its third weekend, beating Nela Ticket and Ammammagarillu. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Mahanati collects $42,303 from 56 locations on 3rd Saturday in USA. Total gross is $2,447,506. It collects more than this week releases (#NelaTicket & #Ammammagarillu) collections together!"