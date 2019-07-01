International cricketer Dwayne Bravo is all set to make his acting debut with an upcoming Telugu movie produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, who is currently waiting for the release of Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby.

Dwayne John Bravo is a Trinidadian cricketer, who was a former captain of West Indies. He bats right-handed and is a right-arm medium-fast bowler. He has made his mark not just in the cricket field but also in the showbiz industry. He is known for his impeccable singing and dancing skills. He has sung some songs and performed in many music videos. Now, he is gearing up to make his mark in the field of acting.

The international cricketer is entering into Tollywood with a short film, which is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad under his banner Peoples Media Factory. It is a social awareness movie and the Oh Baby maker is producing it as a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity of his organisation.

It is reported that Dwayne John Bravo has already signed the project and is waiting to start its shooting, which will take place in Coimbatore and Trinidad and Tobago. This project is directed by National award winning documentary filmmaker Aarti Shrivastava and the Chennai Super Kings player will be seen promoting social awareness with regard to women's hygiene in the movie.

TG Vishwa Prasad is all thrilled over Dwayne Bravo accepting his offer. "We are delighted to share the news of signing up with celebrated cricketer, to make a social awareness film. We are planning to shoot the film in the picturesque locales of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and in Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies," said the Venky Mama producer as quoted by the Deccan Chronicle.

Vivek Kuchibhotla, who is co-producing the CSR film with TG Vishwa Prasad says that Dwayne Bravo accepted the film after understanding its concept and subject. "When we met him last year in Chennai, he was keen to do something on social awareness. So we pitched the idea of the film; Bravo was excited and agreed to do it," Vivek told DC.

The movie will be dubbed in English and other languages too. "We want this film to have a global appeal. Since Bravo is known globally, we thought he can take the film to a global level. The 60-minute film, directed by Aarti Shrivastava, will be made in English and dubbed into other languages," added Vivek.