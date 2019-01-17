Back in the fold after serving a two-year ban, 2018 was nothing short of a fairytale for Chennai Super Kings. The MS Dhoni-led team seemed to have all their bases covered and inspired by the captain's heroics, clinched their third IPL title.

India Cements chief N Srinivasan has now revealed that the players and management were angry at the treatment they received from the cricketing fraternity for no fault of theirs and this propelled them to give the extra push and go for glory in 2018.

"No player made a mistake. It was an attack on the superior performance of the team. Jealousy, maybe. The team did not deserve the punishment they got. The simmering anger among the players for being treated like this is what brought about the victory (in 2018 edition). They were determined to prove again 'we are the best" said Srinivasan to Times of India.

Dhoni was at his absolute best

Srinivasan, who was himself ousted from BCCI, has vowed to keep fighting till he gets justice and says that he is not the one to go away without putting up a fight.

"Heading the BCCI is a public position and it comes with its share of problems too. But I've always been a fighter, and let me tell you, they picked on the wrong guy. You may defeat me and I'll accept it but I won't lose and go away." he further added.

It was also the season which saw MS Dhoni at the helm after he was ousted by the Rising Pune Supergiant and the seasoned campaigner was refreshing, both as a leader and as a batsman. He scored 455 runs in the season and was at his belligerent best.

Recently, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo picked Dhoni over Brian Lara as the best skipper he has played under.

"MS Dhoni is the best captain I played under. I have played two years under (Brian) Lara who is also a good captain. But I have played most of my cricket under Dhoni and have most of my success there (in the IPL). Be it as an individual or collectively as a team. We have won trophies together," Bravo told Times of India.