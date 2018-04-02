Ahead of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League, we tell you all you need to know about the Chennai Super Kings.

CSK are returning to the IPL after serving a two-year ban due to a corruption scandal. The MS Dhoni-led side are one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL, having won the tournament twice and finishing as runner-up on four occasions.

The Chennai franchise have managed to retain the core of the squad that propelled them toward much of that success, with MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja among those who will be leading the charge for CSK this season.

The new Super Kings squad boasts a wealth of experience, with the likes of Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir picked up in the auction in January to burnish an already strong-looking squad. However, the franchise have faced criticism for not investing in local talent such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Dinesh Karthik.

Stephen Fleming returns to coach the side he represented as a player in the inaugural season of the IPL. The New Zealander spent the following seven seasons as the team's coach and then moved to Rising Pune Supergiant as Chennai served a two-year ban from the tournament.

Players to watch

MS Dhoni: The 36-year-old former India captain is leading CSK in IPL 2018, making him the only player to have a led a franchise through its entire history. The veteran wicketkeeper's captaincy will be in the spotlight after he was removed as skipper of Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017.

Harbhajan Singh: The Turbanator's decade-long association with Mumbai Indians came to an end after his former side opted against retaining him in the auction. The 37-year-old off-spinner fills the role vacated by Ravichandran Ashwin, who was bought by Kings XI Punjab in the auction.

Squad

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, KM Asif, Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Narayan Jagadeesan, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Kanishk Seth, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Mark Wood

Probable playing XI: Watson, Vijay, Raina, Du Plessis, Jadhav, Dhoni, Bravo, Jadeja, Harbhajan, Ngidi, Thakur