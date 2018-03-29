Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming says he is happy with the squad he has at his disposal in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

The Super Kings are returning to the tournament after serving a two-year suspension over a corruption scandal.

The Chennai franchise is one of the most successful in IPL history, having won the tournament twice and finishing as runner-up on four occasions. They have managed to retain the core of the squad that propelled them towards that success, with MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja among those who will be leading the charge for CSK this season.

Fleming said the squad assembled by the Chennai hierarchy had all bases covered and contained very few weaknesses.

"It's obviously a balanced side, a good mix of experience and young players who are coming through," the former New Zealand captain told CSK's official website. "Be it Harbhajan Singh and Shane Watson or Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

"There is a lot of all-round skills in the side and a lot of options, some great spinning options, pace options and a very good batting line-up. We have all three facets of the game covered.

"Spin is the key. If you look at our side we are very strong in spin bowling skill sets and we have also put a lot of faith in young Indian pace bowlers. And we have also got Lungi Ngidi and Mark Wood for that bit of extra pace depending on the conditions."

Chennai will play the opening match of this year's IPL against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

"We are looking forward to it already," Fleming added. "It's a great way to get a benchmark, the way your side's going to be. It's better to start the tournament that way although some might say it's better to ease into a tournament."