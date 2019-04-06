Buoyed with the latest hit Majili, Naga Chaitanya has given another surprise to his fans. The poster from upcoming multi-starer flick 'Venky Mama' was unveiled by the makers today. Featuring Naga Chaitanya and his maternal uncle Venkatesh in the same shot, the poster has been receiving a great response.

Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh are seen having a good time in a village backdrop. There are reports that Venky Mama is a story with village backdrop in which Naga Chaitanya is to play a soldier.

Victory Venkatesh who is known for his perky attitude is the care of address for his energy levels. His movies are known to draw the 'family' section audience to the theaters. His latest comedy entertainer F2 was a big hit. Now that Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya are to appear on the same screen in the movie 'Venky Mama', the expectations are high.

Venky Mama is a special movie for both Daggubati and Akkineni fans because it is the first time that Naga Chaitanya and his uncle Venkatesh are to share the screen together in a full-length movie. Venky Mama is expected to be a comedy, family entertainer.

Being directed by Bobby, the movie stars RX 100 fame Payal Rajput and Rashi Khanna in the female lead roles. The makers are eyeing at the August release. Venky Mama is being bankrolled under Suresh Productions banner.