Star Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha, Divyansha Kaushik

Director: Shiva Nirvana

Producers: Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi

Music Director: Gopi Sundar, S. Thaman

Cinematography: Vishnu Sharma

Roles and Performances:

Naga Chaitanya has played the role of a heartbroken man named Poorna. And the irresponsibility which comes from being an alcoholic, that pain which comes from a heartbreak are perfectly played by Naga Chaitanya.

Divyansha Kaushik's appearance was limited. Though there was much scope to create the character in a more interesting way, the makers seem to have restricted her role a little.

Samantha Akkineni steals the show with her subtle action. Her expressions during emotional scenes and in the climax is to be lauded. Samantha's comedy timing is perfect too. It seems like the role of Sravani was apt for her.

Majili Story-line:

Majili, as expected is a story on love, failure, marriage and related emotions. Majili revolves around Poorna (Naga Chaitanya), Sravani (Samantha), and Anshu (Divyansha Kaushik).

Poorna is a talented cricketer who is a little impulsive when it comes to the game. He usually gets involved in small-big fights with his co-players.

Poorna falls for a girl named Anshu, who is the daughter of a Navy officer. They both get involved in a serious relationship but eventually end up breaking up. It is shown that the situations lead to Poorna's wedding with Sravani.

Sravani who is already in love with Poorna (one-sided love) knows everything about Poorna and his heartbreak. She convinces her parents to get married to Poorna. Post marriage Sravani takes care of everything related to Poorna.

Poorna becomes financially dependant on Sravani, though he never allows her to get closer to his heart. Her love for him is unconditional.

How Poorna learns about Sravani's unconditional love, which character makes the couple closer and what happens next is to be watched at the theatres.

Technical Aspects:

Majili is a well-made movie. It cannot be termed as an extraordinary story, but the feel around the love story was well-established. The screenplay was well-paced and the comedy had some real space. Background music by Thaman was good during the action sequences and cricket playing scenes.

The songs by Gopi Sunder are well placed and compliment the emotion that is going on the screen. The production values are good.

Final Verdict:

Majili is a love story with its flaws. However, the performances by the lead actors make the movie interesting and special. A good watch with the family.