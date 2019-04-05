Director Shiva Nirvana's Telugu movie Majili starring Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Divyansha Kaushik, has received positive review and good rating from the audience.

Majili is a romantic drama film that high on emotional quotient. Shiva Nirvana has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under banner Shine Screens. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.34 hours.

Majili movie story: A teenager (Naga Chaitanya) wants to be a cricketer but somehow is not able to be and also being separated from his girlfriend (Divyansha Kaushik). He gets married to a girl (Samantha Akkineni) who is ready to sacrifice anything for her husband but he does not care for her. Will he realise his mistake of breaking her heart ? What about his dream ? This forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Shiva Nirvana has picked cricket as the backbone for Majili, which will be loved by youth. The first half has a routine romance, but pre-interval twist gains momentum for the story. The second half is good and ChaySam steal the show. However, the climax appears to be dragged far, say the audience.

Performance: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni have author-backed roles and they have brilliant jobs. The performances and chemistry are the highlights of Majili. Divyansha Kaushik fills glamour slot and her chemistry with the hero is good. Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali are other big assets from acting department, say the viewers.

Technical: Majili has good productions. Gopi Sunder-composed songs are breezy, but they are overshadowed by SS Thaman's background Score. Picturisation and dialogues are the other attactions on the technical front, add the audience.

Majili movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to read audience's response.

#Majili - (3/5) A Decent Watch While d 1st half goes with Teenage love, 2nd half runs completely with Chay-Sam withholding Performance. Climax is dragged far but ends in an emotional way. In all, d movie stands out at d best of @Samanthaprabhu2. The pair creates Magic again.!

#Majili is a well made movie with some great lines, nice moments and right emotion... especially the climax !!... Shiva Niravana yet again treated heartbreak in his own beautiful way. Great performances by @Samanthaprabhu2 and @chay_akkineni and nice music too. Go for it...

#Majili One of the finest movie in tfi @Samanthaprabhu2 and @chay_akkineni both have stolen the heart of mine a must watch film,I have cried in emotional scenes @Samanthaprabhu2 acted well in emotional scenes @MusicThaman rocked the bgm sir @ShivaNirvana rocked it sir...

@Samanthaprabhu2 #majili @Samanthaprabhu2 sammmm.... just watched the movie.. what a lovely movie with all kinds of emotions.. there is love there is pain... I can't stop my tears in the climax.. you are truly raising the bar with every film., ☺️.. Samantha fan forever ..

@Samanthaprabhu2 as #Sravani makes you cry, laugh and feel the pain. She will def'ly win audience esply female audience with her awesome performance. Kudos to @ShivaNirvana for writing strong characterization very beautifully. #Majili #MajiliLiveupdates #MajiliOnApr5th

Intense and Subtle. Fairly decent watch and would keep the viewers intrigued for most part. Samantha goes from strength to strength backed by Chay, Posani , Rao Ramesh. Extra care should have been taken on Cricket scenes #Majili

#Chaithu's #Majili will have a heavy child sentiment in the film which will be disclosed in the second half of the movie. #ShivaNirvana seems to have kept this angle secretly and has focused on the drama between the lead pair

#Majili is OKAY!! Second half, dialogues, 2 songs and BGM !! Sometimes HUGE EXPECTATIONS may lead a GOOD movie to an AVERAGE FILM!! SAM-Chay rocked !! #Suhas has killed it along with rao ramesh garu !!

#Majili is a solid story oriented movieFantastic output by team Scenes between #NagaChaitanya and #Divyansha is a surprise, Poorna and Anshu & @Samanthaprabhu2 gives her natural performance naturally Solid story!Seems like a big break for @chay_akkineni is happening.

#Majili - @Samanthaprabhu2 steals the show with her stellar performance in 2nd half as ' Sravani ' , @chay_akkineni got his career best author backed role as ' Purna ', acted superb too !

❣️@Samanthaprabhu2 as #Sravani makes you cry, laugh and feel the pain. She will def'ly win audience esply female audience with her awesome performance. Kudos to @ShivaNirvana for writing strong characterization very beautifully. #Majili #MajiliLiveupdates ❣️❣️❣️

#Majili Review +ves - Lead pair acting - Screenplay -Music -Direction -ve -Story is mix of some many past hit movies Bottom line : Chay Sam steals the show Our rating : 3/5 #MaharshiTeaserOnApril6th

#Majili - @chay_akkineni got his career best author backed story & he comes up with MIND-BLOWING performance .. @Samanthaprabhu2 steals the show with her stellar performance in 2nd half. Superb Direction, Screenplay,BGM . RATINGS ⭐⭐⭐⭐

#majili a perfect blend of emotions with a satisfying climax!! @Samanthaprabhu2 and @chay_akkineni looked stunning as usual and their performance is flawless A totally refreshing storyline makes majili a must watch #majili #sivanirvana

