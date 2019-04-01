The theatrical trailer of Majili was unveiled in a gala event on Sunday, March 31. The pre-release function of Majili witnessed Victory Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, director Siva Nirvana, and others.

Majili trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of a couple. Samantha is seen in the role of a mature woman of an irresponsible and alcoholic husband, in Majili trailer. There are also hints that Naga Chaitanya is a stubborn personality who has closed all the doors to love.

As a wife who immensely loves her husband, Samatha is seen bearing all the pain seeing her husband hurt. Going by trailer, she even supports and defends him from the people who blame him of his mistakes.

The other part of the trailer shows that Naga Chaitanya and Divyansha Kaushik are madly in love with each other. They seem to be separated after which Samantha and Naga Chaitanya get married.

As the caption suggests "There is love...There's pain", the same concept is being portrayed in the trailer of the intense love story Majili. As the movie Majili has caught a decent hype, it appears like the audience might like the movie.

Majili trailer has become one of the most trending videos on Youtube. Having crossed 2 Million Digital views, Majili hero Naga Chaitanya thanks his fans and the viewers for the great response.

Everything set for this intense love story to hit the silver screen soon. This movie is going to be a special one for the Akkineni fans, as they are to see the Akkineni pair Chaitu and Samantha share the screen for another time after Ye Maya Chesave, Manam.