The makers of Majili have released the lyrical video of the song Priyathama Priyathama and the scene showing Samantha Akkineni touching Naga Chaitanya's feet is creating a lot of buzz on the internet.

Aditya Music, which has acquired the audio rights of Majili, released the lyrical video of the second song Priyathama Priyathama on its YouTube channel on March 11. Samantha Akkineni tweeted the link and wrote, "❤❤ here it is ... @chinmayi your voice is magic In love with our second lyrical #Priyathamapriyathama #Majili #MusicalMajili #MajiliOnApril5th #GopiSundar"

Naga Chaitanya also shared the link and tweeted, "Our 2nd lyrical #Priyathamapriyathama @chinmayi as usual your voice.. magic and beautiful lyrics chaitanya Prasad."

The song Priyathama Priyathama is all about how much a girl loves her man. Chaitanya Prasad's touching lyrics, Chinmayi Sripada's romantic voice and Gopi Sunder's soothing music make this soundtrack melodious number. The track struck a chord with the audience and registered over 1 million views in less than 24 hours of its release.

An excited music lover named Rachitha Thotam wrote about the song, "To be frank this song really melts my heart...❤❤ Its been many days...no one has composed such melodious songs :) This song is simply awesome #chaysam has made the best pair ever.... Lots of love from Tamil Nadu... ❤"

This lyrical video of song Priyathama Priyathama features bit and pieces of some interesting scenes from the movie Majili. One of the scenes is of Samantha Akkineni touching Naga Chaitanya's feet, which has become the talk of the town with many filmgoers.

Kancharla Manikanta

That is sam touching chay feet and feeling like chay is god to her what a conservation of song JAI CHAITHU&SAM

Satesh Kumar

At 2:20 I can feel it but I can't express..... Wahh what a feeling..... Total credit goes to director Siva.

Swetha

I don't understand the lyrics bcoz i'm Tamil but really i can feel the love between this pair ❤❤❤. 2.20 to 2.40 Wahoo !!! i can't express with words ❤❤❤

Mahe Chinna

2:19-2:39 Wonderful scene... Istamaina sakhudaa awsome lyrics..

Jana Sainikudu

2.28 when Sam touche chay feet….goosebump scene….eagerly waiting for this chemistry….

Deva‏ @devaralas

This scene is truly heart touching one SamChay babu

Directed by Siva Nirvana, Majili is a romantic drama film and Samantha is playing Sravani, the wife of Naga Chaitanya (Poorna). The movie is slated for grand release on April 5. There is huge hype because Samantha and Naga Chaitanta are working together for the first time post wedding.