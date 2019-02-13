Samantha Akkineni has announced that the teaser of her next movie Majili starring Naga Chaitanya will hit the internet on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni have featured together in three movies - Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. With the couple joining hands for the fourth time, there is a lot of hype of Majili. What is more special about their fourth combo that is the first film after they became a real-life couple (marriage).

Naga Chaitanya had released the first look of Majili on the eve of New Year 2019. Besides the poster, he had also written, "A film very special to me for obvious reasons #ChaySam4.. happy to be starting the year with this .. #Nc17 is #Majili advance happy new year to all of you, it's been a dream working with @ShivaNirvana @Shine_Screens and the rest of the team.. see you this April!"

The first look poster of Majili, which is also known as Chay Sam 4 and NC 17, impressed the viewers, who were eagerly waiting to see its teaser. The makers have already announced that the movie would hit the screens on April 5. Now, Samantha has revealed that its teaser would be released as Valentine's Day treat at 9.09 am on February 14.

Samantha Akkineni tweeted a new poster of Majili and wrote, "Celebrate love and life this #ValentinesDay! Unveiling the teaser of #Majili on 14th Feb at 9:09 am ❤️ A film by @ShivaNirvana @Chay_Akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 @divyanshak10 @sahrudayg @harish_peddi #GopiSundar @Shine_Screens @VishnuSarmaDOP @sahisuresh #MajiliOnApr5th."

Majili is a romantic drama film directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. The new poster offers a glimpse at the sparkling chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni and has doubled the curiosity and expectations from the movie.