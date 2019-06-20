The trailer of BV Nandini Reddy's Oh! Baby starring Samantha Akkineni and Naga Shaurya has received rave reviews from the critics and audience, who are now eagerly waiting for its release in theatres.

Oh! Baby is a fantasy comedy film, which is inspired by the South Korean film Miss Granny. BV Nandini Reddy has directed this Telugu adaptation with few minor changes to suit the local tastes. Suresh Babu and Sunitha Tati, who have bankrolled it under People's Media Factory, Suresh Productions and Guru Films, recently released its teaser, which struck a chord with everyone and raised a lot of curiosity.

Oh! Baby is scheduled for its theatrical release on July 5 and the fans of Samantha Akkineni were eager to watch its trailer. The actress released the same at 10.00 am today and dedicated it to all the babes. Besides sharing the link of the trailer, she wrote, "This one is dedicated to all the BABY s in our lives#OhBabyTrailer Thank you @nandureddy4u for this ❤Let me know your thoughts ❤️ (sic)."

The trailer of Oh! Baby offers a glimpse of its storyline, which is about an elderly woman, who enters a mysterious photo shot to take her last picture after her son decides to send her to a nursing home. But she is dumbfounded by her own reflection in the mirror as she regains her youthful appearance. How she changes her name and embarks on a quest for happiness form the crux of the movie.

As per the trailer, Samantha Akkineni has delivered a wonderful performance and she steals the show with her expressions of varied emotions in Oh! Baby. The video offers a look at the roles played by Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh, Rajendra Prasad, Teja Sajja and Adivi Sesh, who are going to be assets of the film. Music, beautiful camera work and dialogues will be attractions on the technical front of the film.

Many viewers and critics were thrilled over the trailer of Oh! Baby and took to Twitter to share their views after watching the video, which has got a wonderful response from everyone. Scroll down to see what they say.

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

Loved #OhBabyTrailer... The concept, the humour laced in the narrative and of course, Samantha Akkineni, who lights up the screen with her presence and acting chops... Trailer of #Telugu film #OhBaby [with English subtitles]:

Hemanth Kumar CR‏ @crhemanth

This looks so damn cool! Good luck @Samanthaprabhu2 @nandureddy4u ♥️♥️♥️ #OhBabyTrailer film is releasing on July 5

Sidhu‏ @sidhuwrites

#OhBabyTrailer, Expecting nothing less than a wonderful feel-good drama from this one. @Samanthaprabhu2 fits the bill so well it's been long since we've seen her in a film of this kind.

Sravanti‏ @sravi_sam

What I absolutely loved is.. how well @Samanthaprabhu2 presented her body language as an oldie.. very precise!! The hand mannerisms.. the way she moved.. imagine how much hardwork and rehearsals she must have done to replicate Lakshmi Garu. #OhBabyTrailer #OhBaby @nandureddy4u

