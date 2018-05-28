Shane Watson's dominant ton on the final night of Indian Premier League (2018) knocked the wind out of Sunrisers Hyderabad and fired Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their third IPL crown.

The former Australian all-rounder made sure there was enough time for celebrations as he tonked the ball into the Wankhede Stadium stands consistently as CSK gunned down a target of 179 runs with eight wickets and nine balls to spare.

Late evening scenes at the iconic stadium in Mumbai was frenetic as the Men in Yellow rushed to the middle to celebrate the win with the man of the moment Watson and impact player Ambati Rayudu, who deservedly hit the winnings runs.

The Senior Kings, including skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh celebrated with their families during the presentation ceremony. Shortly after receiving the coveted trophy, the entire team gathered and sang their own version of classic football chant, "Everywhere We Go".

As it turns out, the celebrations went late into the night in Mumbai as the Super Kings were seen singing and dancing in the team bus.

CSK stars, seniors and youngsters alike, start the frenzy with another round of "Everywhere We Go". It was followed by a special birthday chant for batting coach Michael Hussey, who was celebrating his 43rd birthday on Sunday, May 27.

Everywhere we go! We are the Chennai Boys and we are the #SuperChampions! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/iVqQnMeXAi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 27, 2018

The Super Kings then came up with another special chant, this time for Watson before they danced to the tunes of Dwayne Bravo's latest song, Run D World.

Watch: CSK players celebrate title win in the team bus

The mood in CSK camp was understandably high and filled with emotions as CSK completed a remarkable comeback after being away for two years. Dhoni's men finished the league stages on the second spot of the points table and defeated the Sunrisers in Mumbai on May 22 to seal a direct entry to the final.

Sunrisers posted a competitive total of 178 after being asked to bat in the big final. While quite a few expected the chase to go down to the wire, the Super Kings effortlessly pulled it off and made sure they had a fairytale end to the season.