Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback following their two-year suspension by winning their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 27.

MS Dhoni's made light work of table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final, gunning down a 179-run target with eight wickets and nine balls to spare.

Former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson used all his experience on the big night even after playing out 10 dot balls at the start of the innings as he ended up smashing an unbeaten 117 in just 57 balls to single-handedly take CSK past the finish line.

Watson, who was rested for CSK's last-over win against the SRH in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 22, started off slow with a strike rate of 47 in the first 15 balls.

However, once the fielding restrictions were lifted, Watson switched on the demolition mode and went after each and every Sunrisers' bowler, barring Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who gave away only 24 runs in his four-over spell.

