The buzz in the media is that the family of actor Nithiin (Nithin/Nitin) is said to be thinking of canceling his destination wedding in Dubai and shift it to Hyderabad following the Coronavirus scare.

It was reported earlier that Nithiin would the knot with long-time girlfriend Shalini on April 16 and it would be a destination wedding in Dubai for the couple. With a month away from the marriage, the preparations are on in full swing and the families of the couple are making last-minute adjustments.

But the Coronavirus outbreak is said to be the biggest matter of concern for both the families, who are now said to be considering shifting the wedding to Hyderabad for safety reasons. They are like to make an official confirmation about shifting the location. They have already planned to hold the reception on April 21.

Nithiin, who is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood, has been dating Shalini, an MBA graduate from a reputed university in London, for the last eight years. The couple recently got a green signal from their families to take their relationship to the next level. They were engaged in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad on February 15, a day after Valentine's Day.

Nithiin was wearing a simple Kurta Pyjama, while Shalini sported gold-coloured lehenga. Soon after the event got over, he took his Twitter account to share the photos of his engagement. Besides, he wrote, "Pelli panulu started. Mussssikk startttts ❤️Need ur blessings... Here are few more pics frm pasupu function #NithiinShalini."

Days after his engagement, Nithiin released his latest movie Bheeshma on February 21. The Venky Kudumula-directed romantic comedy film has become hit with the audience. The movie has collected over Rs 50 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It has earned around Rs 30 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 23.50 crore on its global theatrical rights.