Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Bheeshma has emerged successful at the box office in its first week. With fairly positive reviews and good word-of-mouth, the Venky Kudumula-directorial has grossed over Rs 40 crore worldwide in seven days.

In the first week, Bheeshma has earned Rs 30.2 crore from Andhra and Telangana regions alone. The distributors' share stands at Rs 18.96 crore in seven days. The major contribution has come from Nizam centre where it has earned Rs 12.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 7.53 crore.

The US has turned out to be the second biggest centre for Bheeshma. The film is being distributed by Blue Sky Cinemas, which had released Ala Vaikunthapurramloo here. The Nithin and Rashmika's film has made a collection of Rs 5.9 crore.

In Karnataka, Bheeshma has collected Rs 2.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.21 crore. From rest of the world, the Telugu movie has earned Rs 1.5 crore with distributors' share of Rs 62 lakh.

The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 40.3 crore in first week. The distributors' share stands at Rs 23.44 crore which is considered to be a very good number for a Nithiin movie.

The film has entered its second weekend. The release of new film titled Hit, starring Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma and Preethi, is likely to impact on the collection of Bheeshma.

Bheeshma is a romantic comedy film and director Venky Kudumula has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for it. Suryadevara Nagavamsi has produced it under the banners Sithara Entertainments with Mahati Swara Sagar.

Nonetheless, Rashmika Mandanna seems like ready to have a hit to her credit in the form of Bheeshma after Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, which hit the screens in January 2020 for Sankranthi.