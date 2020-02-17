Telugu actor Nithin (also spelt as Nithiin/Nitin) got his engagement done with his long-time girlfriend Shalini in Hyderabad on Saturday. The couple is set to enter the wedlock in a grand ceremony to be held in Dubai on April 16.

Nithin is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood. The actor has been dating Shalini, an MBA graduate from a reputed university in London, for the last eight years. But very little is written or spoken about their love affair. The couple is finally ready to take their relationship to the next level with the consent of their respective family members.

Nithiin shares photos of his engagement

Nithiin was engaged to his girlfriend Shalini in Hyderabad on February, a day after the Valentine's Day. Later, he took his Twitter account to share the photos of his engagement. He captioned them with, "Pelli panulu started. Mussssikk startttts ❤️Need ur blessings... Here are few more pics frm pasupu function #NithiinShalini."

The pictures show that Nithin was wearing a simple Kurta Pyjama and Shalini sported gold-coloured lehenga. Their engagement was said to be a private affair and close friends and family members of the couple attended this function. Not many celebs from the film industry were present on this occasion.

It is reported that Nithin would tie the knot with Shalini at a grand wedding ceremony, which is said to be held at the Palazzo Versace hotel in Dubai on April 16. Some Telugu celebs will attend their marriage. The actor is said to hosting a grand reception for his close friends from the film industry in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Nithin is now waiting for the release of director Venky Kudumula's romantic comedy film Bheeshma, which is set to hit the screens on February 21. As a part of its promotion, the movie will have its pre-release event on Monday. He will be seen romancing Rashmika Mandanna in it.

However, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Twitter page to wish him soon after seeing his tweet. The actress wrote, "Congratulations @actor_nithiin saaaaaaaaar.!! See I am lucky for you. You are getting off married and all. Just kidding. I am super happy happy for you two.! ♥️"