Speculations have been rife that actor Nithiin is getting married to his girlfriend Shalini in Dubai. Though there has been no official word from Nithiin about the wedding plans, several media reports have suggested that the wedding ceremony will happen on April 15, 2020.

Wedding date postponed to May

It was reported that only close friends and family will attend the wedding. But now, the latest news is that Nithiin's wedding has been postponed to May and the reasons are not disclosed as of now. So now, the pre-wedding celebrities will kick start from last week of April and grapevine suggest that it is a love cum arranged marriage.

Nithiin and Shalini have been relationship for four years and when they have informed their parents about it, it is said that they have agreed for it immediately. Earlier reports suggested that Nithiin's parents started making the wedding arrangements and they even booked the Palazzo Versace hotel in Dubai.

Many biggies to attend

Celebrities like Trivikram Srinivas, Pawan Kalyan, and others, who are very close to Nithhin, personally, are expected to attend the wedding. Fans are expecting Nithhin to update them on the wedding date.

Last year itself, while talking to media, the actor revealed that he will be tying the knot in 2020, but looks like not many have taken it seriously.

Awaiting the release of Bheeshma

On the work front, Nithiin is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Bheeshma, which is directed by Venky Kudumula. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of this film which is slated for release on February 21.

The first song of the film has impressed movie buffs and the peppy music and dance moves are entertaining enough to attract the audiences to the theatres. Expectations of this romantic love story are high already. The second single from the film, Sara Sari is also out now.