Actor Nithiin has got engaged to his Shalini, the love of his life, on 15 February, just a day after Valentine's Day. Sources have reported that arrangements on a huge scale are done for this event where many biggies from the industry are attending. Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram are the top list of celebrities attending from the Film Industry. Politicians are also expected to be present at this ceremony as Nithiin's father Sudhakar Reddy has a good circle in politics. Family, friends and close relatives are also part of this ceremony.

Engagement date has been kept under the wraps as the actor hasn't made his wedding official yet. But looks like he wants to wait for some more time. Also, the actor, for the next couple of weeks, is going to be busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bheeshma. So he will be occupied completely. The wedding date is not too far from now and so, it is said that the parents of both bride and groom have thought that this is best time to get them engaged to each other.

Nithiin will wed Shalini on April 16th at a destination wedding in Dubai and sources close to the family say that the wedding date hasn't been postponed to May. Well, fans want Nithhin to announce it.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, the luxury hotel in Dubai, has been booked for the lavish wedding which will be conducted based on the traditional Hindu rituals. Nithiin and Shalini will have nuptial knot and it's followed by grand reception to the guests. The guests will be given accommodation in the same Palazzo Versace Dubai hotel. Arrangements are in full swing.

Bride-to-be Shalini has pursued her MBA from UK. Nithiin and Shalini knew each other over four years as both the families are family friends. The duo agreed to take the big step when the parents of both families proposed marriage. Meanwhile, Nithiin is eagerly looking forward to the release of Bheeshma which has Rashmika in the female lead.