The makers of Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming James are planning to rope in a top name as the female lead in the flick. They have approached at least four big names that includes Karnatakada Crush Rashmika Mandanna.

Rumours are rife that Rashmika Mandanna is the front runner along with Pooja Hegde. The former, who is basking in the success of her latest Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, is offered the film. She had earlier paired up opposite the Power Star in Anjaniputhra.

Whereas Pooja Hegde, who was recently part of successful Tollywood movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has also been approached for the same role. She is a Kannadiga who has her roots in Mangalore. The multilingual actress had expressed her desire to act in Sandalwood, earlier. It has to be seen whether she could pull of the deal.

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde, Nidhhi Agerwal and Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame have been simultaneously approached by the makers. Also, Shanvi Srivastava is also in consideration.

These are some of the popular new-age actresses of South India. In fact, Pooje Hegde and Nidhhi Agerwal have acted in Bollywood, while Rashmika Mandanna is a busy bee across South Indian film industries. Srinidhi and Shanvi too are familiar with movie goers across film industries. As a result, whoever bags James, she would bring a lot of attention to the flick.

However, the sources from the film unit are tight-lipped over the development and claims that nothing has been finalised, yet this stage. A formal announcement on the heroine will be made soon.

James was launched recently. The film is written and directed by Chethan Kumar of Bahaddur and Bharaate fame. The Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer is funded by Kishore Pathikonda.