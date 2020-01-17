Rashmika Mandanna is currently being interrogated by the Income Tax officials over suspected tax evasion at her residence in Virajpet, Karnataka. The actress returned to residence at 9.30 pm last evening from Chennai after 10 officials carried out a raid on Thursday morning, 16 January.

Rashmika Mandanna's Remunerations Since Debut

Even as the interrogation is on, there are rumours doing rounds over her remuneration. Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with Kirik Party, reportedly received a small amount as her remuneration for her debut film, as per Vijay Karnataka.

According to industry insiders, Rashmika Mandanna did not get more than a few lakhs for Kirik Party, produced by her ex-beau Rakshit Shetty. In the next two Kannada films like Anjaniputhra with Puneeth Rajkumar and Chamak with Ganesh, the actress was not paid a big amount.

Her fortune changed once she entered Telugu film industry with Chalo followed by a blockbuster hit film Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Following the twin success, she reportedly started charging Rs 50 lakh per film and for her forthcoming Kannada movie Pogaru the 23-year old was paid Rs 65 lakh.

In a short span of time, Rashmika Mandanna earned popularity across South India and she was flooded with offers. While her popularity rose exponentially on one side, she started becoming an unaffordable actress for many Kannada producers.

With her recent movie Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu opening to positive reviews, she is unstoppable now. Currently, the actress is reportedly getting Rs 1 crore as a remuneration.

In the recent months, there have been rumours of Rashmika Mandanna attaining the status of the highest-paid actress in South India, but a couple of days ago, she denied the reports. "I am not the highest paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in film industry. I haven't worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone," she said in an interview.

However, these rumours on her pay-checks seem to have caught the attention of the Income Tax department.