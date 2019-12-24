Rakshit Shetty has revealed that he wants to direct none other than Kollywood icon Kamal Haasan in a film. The filmmaker-actor, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Avane Srimannarayana, has claimed that he has a role written exclusively for him.

During the promotional interview of Avane Srimannarayana with the Tamil media recently, Rakshit Shetty was asked to name the actor whom he would like to direct. The actor thought for a while and said, "There are many, but I already have a subject in hand where I want to cast Kamal Haasan sir. It is not a guest appearance, but very important role where he comes only for two scenes,"

"The whole movie takes off because of the character," Rakshit Shetty revealed.

The Kannada actor also said Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush are the other actors whom he likes to direct. "I love Vijay Sethupathi as an actor. I would like to write something for him. Also, Dhanush sir. I think he also experiments a lot. He does commercial and parallel cinema too. I would like to write something for him as well," he added.

After turning hero with Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Rakshit Shetty directed Ulidavaru Kandanthe. Although the movie failed to set the box office on fire, the project earned him a lot of name. In fact, it cut across language barriers and got him appreciation from many new-age filmmakers.

Thereafter he got busy, but he planned to direct Thugs of Malgudi in which Kiccha Sudeep would play the lead. The project was put on backburner for the reasons best known to him.

However, his latest claims about his wish to cast Kamal Haasan has come as a surprise to fans, but it is unclear whether he has initiated the talks with him or not. Also, the project has not been formally announced yet. So, it is safe to say that it is only Rakshit Shetty's wish to cast him at this stage and there is a long way before it becomes a reality.