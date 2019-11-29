The trailer of Rakshit Shetty's upcoming movie Avane Srimannarayana was released in five languages on Thursday, 28 November, and met with gigantic response from the cine-goers across the country. In a matter of 18 hours, the Kannada version of the promo alone has got over 3 million views.

Stars Give Thumbs Up

The fans of Rakshit Shetty has a role in its success as they volunteered promoted the clip at different platforms on social media, while doing their best to spread the link. The icing on the cake is that Sandalwood biggies like Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar have hailed the clip and wished the team good luck.

Rakshit's fans Message to Rashmika Mandanna

Even Sandalwood is going gaga over Avane Srimannarayana, the fans of Rakshit Shetty, who used to target Rakshit Shetty's ex-girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna at every given opportunity, for a change is not abusing her, want to let bygones be bygones and requested her to comment on the trailer of the latest Kannada film.

Rakshit Shetty had introduced Rashmika Mandanna to films with Kirik Party and they fell in love during the making of the film. The duo had their engagement too, but their relationship strained their after. The actors decided to part ways mutually and displayed a great maturity in dealing the issue.

Rashmika Mandanna Abused

Unfortunately, Rashmika Mandanna became the target of angry Rakshit Shetty fans. Since then, she has been attacked by them at every given opportunity. Shetty's request to fans to not abuse her fell on deaf ears.

Interestingly, Avane Srimannarayana, which will hit the screens in December 27, is the first release of Rakshit Shetty after Kirik Party in 2016. The film directed by Sachin has Shanvi Srivastava in the female lead.