Director Venky Kudumula's Telugu movie Bheeshma featuring Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience, who call it a good entertainer.

Bheeshma is a romantic comedy film and director Venky Kudumula has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for it. Suryadevara Nagavamsi has produced it under the banners Sithara Entertainments with Mahati Swara Sagar. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.31 hours.

Bheeshma move story: The film is about a young man, who is desperate in his search for love but gets involved in the war between an organic foods company and a corporate using chemically enhanced crops to revolutionise farming in India. How he saves the company and find his love form the crux of the movie.

Bheeshma move review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict:

KARTHIK

#Bheeshma - (3/5) Time-pass Comedy Entertainer Comedy timing works in big time. Though the story revolves in a predictable ride, the Perfect sync in screenplay n Comedy makes the move. All in all, the movie will definitely stand as a winner at BO. Watch it....!

Venky reviews

#Bheeshma Superb First Half! Ok hand Fire Comedy baga workout ayyindhi Thumbs up Emotions kuda bonnai Most entertaining characterization in Nithiin Career Face with tears of joy Waiting for 2nd half!

Mirchi Bajji

#Bheeshma First Half Thumbs up Thumbs up Another Gundejaari range movie. A sigh of relief to @actor_nithiin after longtime. Hope he enjoys his wedding time more Happily Hugging face Hugging face

sanjay

#Bheeshma good first half . Comedy and twist #Bheeshma super twist in first 10 mins of 2nd half #Bheeshma laugh riot going on. 2nd half #Bheeshma excellent 2nd half . Overall super hit to blockbuster range movie . Not even a single dull moment. Congrats @actor_nithiin cult boy. @VenkyKudumula

Telugumovie USA

#Bheeshma - 3.75/5 Hilarious Hit with social message Plus: Nithin and his comedy timing Rashmika Chemistry of lead pair Comedy Dop Social message Fights and songs Direction Minus: Story will be in routine line but well handled by director. #BheeshmaDay