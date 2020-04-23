In a shocking incident on Thursday, a J&K police officer has reportedly been abducted by terrorists from the residential area in MingiPora Chatwatan village of Shopian district of the state. The forces have been alerted and they, along with the rescue teams have rushed to the abduction site.

The abducted constable is identified as Javid Jabbar, son of Abdul Jabbar (Belt no. 4613/S) of Chatwatan Vihil Shopian, posted as an escort duty of SDPO Zakura Srinagar. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar IPS confirmed the abduction and said the search is underway.

The abduction comes at a time when there are rising tensions in the valley. Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of southern Kashmir on Wednesday. So far this year, 50 terrorists have been killed in J&K. The terrorist activity in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been amplified in recent weeks. A new terrorist outfit, assumed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has emerged and carried out a few attacks in Kashmir, including the recent one in Sopore where three CRPF men were killed.

Earlier this week, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the line of control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire in this sector frequently during the recent days.

Other cop abductions in J&K

There had been no incidents of cop abductions in the area for almost two years now. In 2018, there were several incidents of J&K police officers being abducted. Three J&K Special Police Officers along with one police personnel went missing from the Shopian district in September 2018. The terrorists had been taken away from their homes and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was suspected to be behind the abductions.

In July 2018, a special police officer was abducted by terrorists in J&K's Tral village in Pulwama district. In the same month, a police constable was abducted from his home in Kulgam and another policeman was abducted by terrorists from the Shopian district. The officer Javaid Dar was found dead in Kulgam the next day.

Prior to that, an Indian Army soldier was abducted by terrorists in Pulwama in broad daylight. The soldier was later found dead with several bullets in his body.

This is a developing story...