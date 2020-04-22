An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, April 22.

At least four terrorists were killed in the encounter, officials confirmed. "All four terrorists killed in the ongoing operation at Melhura, Shopian," J&K Police said in a statement.

The identity of the killed terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

The encounter started on Tuesday night after a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of Army's 55 RR, police in Shopian and CRPF on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Meanwhile, the hidden terrorists opened fire the security forces during the searches, which triggered the gunfight.

Two terrorists were killed initially in the early morning today, and later two more terrorists were killed.

The operation was still going on.

