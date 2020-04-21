Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the line of control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand said, "At about 11.20 a.m. today, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni sector of Poonch. Indian army is retaliating befittingly".

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire in this sector frequently during the recent days.

Last week, a girl, a woman and a man were killed in the shelling from Pakistan in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

A defence spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated "effectively and strongly" to the ceasefire violation in Keran sector in Kupwara district this afternoon, with precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launchpads and ammunition dump across the LoC. "(There are) reports of heavy damage on the enemy side," he added.

According to Indian Army sources, Pakistani terror launch pads, gun positions and an ammunition dump were targeted across the Line of Control.

The army says the targets were precisely hit and follows an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Police officials said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Uri area of Baramulla district as well.

Continuous casefire violations from Pakistan

All through the week, it fired small arms and mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch district.

Last week, it injured six security personnel in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector.

In March, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament that Pakistan violated the ceasefire at least 646 times between January 1 and February 23 this year.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations were recorded in 2019.