Five days after Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation that killed five Special Forces soldiers in a major high altitude encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, the Indian Army said it has inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani army's gun areas and terrorist launchpads .

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by the "enemy side" was in two areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Effective and strong retaliation

A defence spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated "effectively and strongly" to the ceasefire violation in Keran sector in Kupwara district this afternoon, with precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launchpads and ammunition dump across the LoC. "(There are) reports of heavy damage on the enemy side," he added.

According to Indian Army sources, Pakistani terror launch pads, gun positions and an ammunition dump were targeted across the Line of Control.

The army says the targets were precisely hit and follows an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Police officials said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Uri area of Baramulla district as well.

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the ceasefire agreement with India even as the focus in the two countries has shifted to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Continuous casefire violations from Pakistan

All through the week, it fired small arms and mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch district.

Last week, it injured six security personnel in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector.

In March, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament that Pakistan violated the ceasefire at least 646 times between January 1 and February 23 this year.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations were recorded in 2019.

The soldiers who lost their lives in this unprovoked ceasefire violation were Sub Sanjeev Kumar, Hav. Davendra Singh, Sepoy Bal Krishan, Sepoy Amit Kumar and Sepoy Chhatrapal Singh.