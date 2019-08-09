Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday, August 9, charged the expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Kuldeep Sengar, with the rape of a minor girl in Unnao.

The court has passed the order on charges under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The Supreme Court on August 1 had transferred all the cases linked to the Unnao rape survivor to Delhi from Lucknow.

The development came days after the victim, who had accused Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017, was severely injured after a car in which she was travelling in with her relatives and lawyer Mahendra Singh collided with a truck.

Sengar was expelled from BJP a day after the incident.

THE UNNAO RAPE CASE

The Unnao case made headlines when the victim and her mother attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house, seeking justice, on April 8, 2018.

Sengar's brother has been accused of beating up the victim's father after tying him to a tree. Her father was detained and later died in police custody.

The girl has alleged that she was raped by the lawmaker when she went to his Unnao home with a relative to seek a job.

(This is a developing story.)