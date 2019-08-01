In a major mortification to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 1, said that the cases linked to the Unnao rape survivor will be moved out of Lucknow to Delhi.

The apex court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers investigating the case to appear before it today by 12 pm and give full details and progress in the rape case and the car accident, in which the rape survivor was injured critically.

The Solicitor General T Mehta had asked the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to postpone the CBI appearance for Friday at 10.30 am. He said that he spoke with the CBI director, who said that the investigating officers are in Lucknow and won't be able to reach Delhi by 12 pm. However, the CJI has refused to adjourn the matter for Friday.

After Sunday's car crash in Rae Bareli, which claimed the lives of two of the rape survivor's aunts, the victim had written a letter to the CJI stating that she faced threats by the accused and BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

(This is developing a story. More details awaited)