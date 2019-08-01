In another major development in Unnao rape case on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finally expelled MLA Kuldeep Sengar, following massive outrage.

The development comes days after the Unnao rape victim, who had accused Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017, was severely injured after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck. The victim was travelling in the car along with her relatives and lawyer Mahendra Singh.

While her relatives succumbed to their injuries, the rape survivor's lawyer was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. The incident happened on Sunday (July 28), when the victim was travelling to Raebareli and the truck was on its way to Lalganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, the apex court decided to transfer all cases linked to the rape of the teenager allegedly by a BJP lawmaker, from Lucknow to Delhi, in a major embarrassment to the UP government.

Currently, Kuldeep Sengar is in jail for a year over the alleged rape in 2017. The four-time legislator represented Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

THE UNNAO RAPE CASE

The Unnao case made headlines when the victim and her mother attempted self-immolation outside the house of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking justice on April 8, 2018.

Sengar's brother has also been accused of beating up the victim's father after tying him to a tree. Her father was then detained and later died in police custody.

The girl has alleged that she was raped by the lawmaker when she went to his Unnao home with a relative, to seek a job.