The Unnao woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017, was severely injured after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck. The victim was travelling along with her mother, aunt and lawyer Mahendra Singh.

While her mother and aunt succumbed to their injuries, the rape survivor and her lawyer were admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The incident happened at around 1 pm on Sunday, July 28, when the victim was travelling to Raebareli and the truck was on its way to Lalganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, Rajiv Krishnan, ADG Lucknow Zone, said, "The truck has been seized. The driver has also been nabbed. But, no FIR has been filed yet, I've requested them (victim's relatives) to quickly lodge an FIR."

"Doctors have told me that they (victim & her lawyer) have been put on a life support system. Some of their bones have fractured. One of them have a head injury," Krishnan added.

Currently, the victim and the lawyer are undergoing treatment at King George Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

It has been reported that the truck that has hit the vehicle had its number plate scrubbed with black paint. The UP Police said that the car's front portion was badly damaged due to the impact of the crash.

However, the accident that took place seems to be a conspiracy to murder. Even the victims' sister alleged a conspiracy, saying the mishap seems to have been plotted by MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

THE UNNAO RAPE CASE

The case made headlines when the victim and her mother had attempted self-immolation outside the house of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking justice on April 8, 2018.

The BJP MLA, a four-time legislator who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, has been in jail for a year over the alleged rape in 2017. Sengar's brother has also been accused of beating up the victim's father after tying him to a tree. Her father was then detained and later died in police custody.

The girl has alleged that she was raped by the lawmaker when she went to his Unnao home with a relative, to seek a job.

The case is being probed by the CBI and the probe agency has told the court that the girl was raped by the BJP lawmaker around 8 pm on June 4, 2017.