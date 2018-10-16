Brazil will square off against Argentina in unfamiliar territory on Tuesday as they meet at the King Abdullah Sports City Reserve Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for an exhibition match.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The international friendly between Argentina and Brazil will start at 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST. There is neither live television coverage nor live streaming in India for the much-anticipated fixture.

Reuters

Brazil vs Argentina - preview

In their 108 previous encounters, Brazil has won 44 times, while Argentina has won on 39 occasions and 25 games have finished level.

Both, Brazil and Argentina, are coming into this game on the back of victories in their previous encounters of this international break. While Brazil beat the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2-0, their South American rivals beat Iraq 4-0.

Gabriel Jesus was back on the scoresheet for the Selecao and left back Alex Sandro scored their second. For a new-look Argentina, Lautaro Martinez found the net along with Roberto Pereyra, Germán Pezzella, and Franco Cervi.

Since taking over as caretaker after the departure of Jorge Sampaoli, Lionel Scaloni has overseen a 3-0 win over Guatamala and a goalless draw with Colombia, but his biggest test will be this friendly against Brazil.

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, though, believes that a game against Brazil cannot be termed a friendly. In an interview with the AFA website, Icardi said, "Argentina-Brazil is never a friend. There is a lot of enthusiasm, in the last international's we played against Colombia, a great team by all means but playing against Brazil means a lot more. Beyond this, it is not a friendly on the pitch, it will never be."

He further added, talking about the future for the Albiceleste, "We are trying to create something for the future for Argentina."

Team news and probable starting line-ups

Icardi is expected to start for Argentina along with Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa. Manchester United's second choice goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, is slated to keep his place in goal and captain the side in the absence of Lionel Messi.

Brazil: Romero; Saravia, Pezzela, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Paredes, Battaglia, Lo Celso; Dybala, Icardi, Correa.

Brazil coach Tite had confirmed that both his goalkeepers would get a game in the international break which means that Alisson is expected to start in goal since Ederson had played their previous game.

In central defence, Joao Miranda is set to start for the first time since the World Cup quarter-final exit against Belgium. Elsewhere, Filipe Luis is expected to replace Alex Sandro at left back while Arthur's good performances at Barcelona might see him make the starting 11. Upfront, Roberto Firmino is set to get a game in place of Gabriel Jesus.

Argentina: Alisson; Danilo, Joao Miranda, Marquinhos, Filipe Luis; Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho; Malcolm, Neymar, Firmino.

