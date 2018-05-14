Bharat Ane Nenu's (BAN) collection is better than Rangasthalam and Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (NSNI) in multiplexes across India. It led the race at the box office collection this summer season.

Naa Peru Surya opened to a good response on May 4, but the mixed talk took a toll on its collection on the following days of the first week. The movie clashed with new movies like Mahanati and Mehbooba, which not only reduced its screen count but also took a toll on its collection in its second week.

Naa Peru Surya starring Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel collected Rs 1.38 crore gross in multiplexes (85 screens in 59 locations) across the country in its second weekend and its 10-day total collection is Rs 11.79 crore gross. Its per screen average stands at Rs 2.19 lakh.

The Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani starrer, which was released on April 20, has continued making a good collection in multiplexes across the country in the fourth week. Bharat Ane Nenu has collected Rs 79.60 lakh gross (65 screens in 51 locations) at the Indian box office in its fourth weekend, taking its 24-day total collection to Rs 28.79 crore gross in the multiplexes. Its per-screen average is Rs 1.50 lakh gross.

The Ram Charan and Samantha starrer has clashed with several movies including Bharat Ane Nenu in the last six months, but it is undeterred and continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the multiplexes in its seventh week.

Rangasthalam has collected Rs 12.81 lakh crores from 12 screens/locations in its seventh weekend and its per-screen average is Rs 0.85 lakh. Its 45-day total collection stands at Rs 27.32 crore gross in multiplexes.

Bharat Ane Nenu has emerged as the highest grossing Telugu film of this summer in multiplexes, while Rangasthalam and Naa Peru Surya have landed in the second and third ranks, respectively.

However, this week's new release Mahanati has collected Rs 5.31 crore gross from 168 screens in 86 locations and the movie is leading the weekend collection chart of multiplexes. Another new release Mehbooba has collect Rs 64.87 lakh gross from 83 screens in 54 locations in three days and its first weekend collection is lower than the fourth weekend business of Bharat Ane Nenu.