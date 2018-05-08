Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (NSNI/NPS) has made an average collection at the US box office in three days and failed to beat the first weekend record of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham in the country.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India was released in over 200 locations across the US. It is the highest screen count for a film starring Allu Arjun. After seeing its hype and massive release, trade analysts predicted that the movie would become the biggest opener and highest grosser for the actor.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India opened to good response and collected $204,866 at the US box office in the premiere shows on Thursday. But the movie could not beat the records of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and S/o Satyamurthy, which collected $350,000 and $347,267, respectively at the US box office.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India received a mixed review from the audience in the country, which apparently took a toll on its collection at the US box office over the weekend. Its business went on dropping the following days.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India collected approximately $640,728 (Rs 4.31 crore gross) at the US box office in the first weekend. The movie was expected to beat the record of Allu Arjun's previous outing DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which minted $873,249 at the US box office in first weekend, but it has failed to do so.

The Vakkantham Vamsi-directed action drama was also released in good number of cinema halls in other international markets, where it went to get decent response. Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India has collected Rs 1.24 crore gross in the UAE, A$ 96,547 (Rs 48.69 lakh gross) in Australia, NZ$7,887 (Rs 3.72 lakh gross) in New Zealand.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India has collected approximately over Rs 6.07 crore gross at the overseas box office in the first weekend. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 2.85 crore for its international distributors in three days. The distributors have shelled out Rs 6 crore on its overseas theatrical rights.

The movie has recovered 47.50 percent of the distributors' investments in three days. Considering its hype, the movie was expected to return over 60 percent of their investments in its opening weekend. It should be seen whether the movie recovers the investment.