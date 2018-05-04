Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India (NSNI), which is written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, has got mixed review from the viewers and some of them feel that it is a copy of Antwone Fisher.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is one of the big-ticket summer releases of Tollywood. Stylish star Allu Arjun's look and attitude featured in its promos had increased the viewers' curiosity about its story. The film goers were hoping that scriptwriter Vakkantham Vamsi, who is making his debut as director with this movie, would come up with an original story with an interesting screenplay.

But some film goers were in for the shock when they watched Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, which was released in the cinema halls on May 4. They were upset with the director after they found striking similarities between this Telugu movie and Antwone Fisher. A few took to Twitter to share disappointment over this.

Antwone Fisher is an American biographical drama film starring Derek Luke and Denzel Washington, who made his debut as a director with this movie. The Hollywood movie is about a US Navy officer Antwone Fisher (Derek Luke), who is a temperamental young man with a violent history.

The viewers alleged that Vakkantham Vamsi has taken inspiration from Antwone Fisher and tried to create his own screenplay. Here some viewers' comments posted on Twitter.

Antwone Fisher had a backstory to his violent temper but here there's neither a backstory nor a reason for his rage or hyper nationalism. Atleast could've shown how he directed his rage towards protecting a country. That would've been a better film #NaaPeruSuryaNaaIlluIndia

Antwone Fisher adapted wrong. Engaging background score and flat screenplay. Average experience #NSNI

#NaaPeruSuryaNaaIlluIndia plot is hugely inspired from the movie called #AntwoneFisher . It is a biographical film based on tempered soldier. #NSNI has not taken the complexity of the #Antwonefisher. Direction of #NaaPeruSurya is a let down. Action & actors are good #AntwoneFisher

As it was vamsi directional debut we thought he will come up with own story..But this time also he cooked up some other language films to make #NSNI Main plot is similar to #antwonefisher AA daggarundi scene baga vachela chuskuntadu but vami failed #NaaPeruSuryaNaaIlluIndia

#NaaPeruSuryaNaaIlluIndia movie copied from #AntwoneFisher ...

Although #NSNI has some traces of Antwone Fisher, Vakkantham Vamsi moulded it his way. #NaaPeruSuryaNaaIlluIndia