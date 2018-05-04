The film critics are impressed with Allu Arjun and others' performances and the rich production values of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (NSNI), but they are disappointed with director Vakkantham Vamsi's flawed script.

Naa Peru Surya is an action thriller that deals with the story of army officer Surya (Allu Arjun), who loses his job due to his short temper. He needs to get a certificate from a psychologist (Arjun Sarja) to get his job back. But the twist in the tale is that the psychologist is none other his who he had left years ago. How he confronts his father to get the certificate forms the rest of the story.

Vakkantham Vamsi tried to bring out a good story that underlines the fact that internal enemies are more harmful to India than external. The director has done brilliant work in the characterization of the hero, which keeps you engaged in the first half. But he falters in the execution of the story in the second half, which is preachy and boring. He has used commercial ingredients to make it entertaining but failed, say the critics.

Read: Naa Peru Surya audience review

Stylish star Allu Arjun has opted for an image makeover in Naa Peru Surya and his performance is the only saving grace of the movie. Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, Boman Irani, Sarathkumar, Thakur Anoop Singh and others have done their jobs well. The movie has good production values and music, picturization, dialogues, and action are the attractions on the technical front, the critics say.

We bring you some film critics' verdict and ratings for the movie:

Telugu 360 Rating: 2.75

Naa Peru Surya story underlines the fact that Internal Enemies are more harmful to India than external countries. While first half is decent, second half turns preachy. While Allu Arjun gave his career best with hard work reflecting in the scenes, well-designed fights, two songs are the selling points in this average film.

123Telugu Rating: 3

Naa Peru Surya is patriotic drama which is deals with the subject of fighting your own anger and using it in a right way. Allu Arjun leads from the front with his career-best performance and carries the film on his shoulders. But things get slightly dull because of the lack of entertainment and the message given looking a bit dragged during the second half. If you ignore the above-said things and want to watch a different and serious subject based on the life of a soldier, you can give this film a shot. But keep your expectations in check.

Sirasri‏ @sirasri

What an immaculate writing and a high volatge presentation. Floored by the performance of @alluarjun. And @VakkanthamVamsi will be the best debutante director of the year. I loved it immensely #NSNI #NaaPeruSurya #NaaPeruSuryaNaaIlluIndia

Idlebrain jeevi‏ @idlebrainjeevi

#NaaPeruSurya has a great character arc in the second half and brutally honest writing towards climax! @alluarjun sets the screen on fire with his terrific portrayal! Excellent fights and great songs too!

Vamsishekar PRO‏ @UrsVamsiShekar