Stylish star Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (NSNI) is set to release in the theatres on May 4. The movie is expected to be the next big hit at box-office after Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is one of the most-awaited summer releases from the Telugu film industry. The movie has been creating ripples in the media ever since it was announced. Various aspects including the presence of Allu Arjun, who has delivered back-to-back hits, have made it a most-talked about Telugu film.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is an action drama, written and directed by Vakkantam Vamsi. Its teaser, trailer and songs have impressed the filmgoers. The promos show that besides action, the movie boasts of other commercial elements like love, comedy, family sentiments, good music and punch dialogues.

What has struck the audience the most in its promos is Allu Arjun's performance. The stylish star, who plays an army officer with anger management issues, has worked very hard to get into the skin of his role. He looks raw and real and his attitude and intensity in acting made the viewers wait desperately for the theatrical release of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India has earned a record sum in its pre-release business. The distributors, who acquired its theatrical rights, have made grand arrangements for its release and also opened the advance booking almost a week before its release. The movie has got a fantastic response and saw a huge advance booking for its first weekend. It is set to make a good collection at the box office.

Recent releases like Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu have become the big hits at the box office and they have gone on shatter set some non-Baahubali records at the ticket counters.

The hype, screen count, and advance booking show that Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu will be the biggest non-Baahubali Telugu opener and highest grossing film at the box office. Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is nothing less to these two movies in terms of star power, hype, promotion, screen count and advance booking show. Hence, the movie is expected some of the non-Baahubali collection records.

Here is the list of top 10 non-Baahubali collection records. The numbers are based on various reports and they may not match the actual figures.



No Record Movie Collection/Days 1 Highest grosser in US Premieres Agnyaathavaasi $1,514,000 2 Biggest opener in worldwide market Agnyaathavaasi Rs 60.50 crore gross 3 Highest grosser in opening weekend Bharat Ane Nenu Rs 121.00 crore gross 4 Fastest Rs 100 crore grosser Bharat Ane Nenu 2 days 5 Fastest $2 million grosser in the US Bharat Ane Nenu 2 days 6 Highest grosser in the US Rangasthalam $3.50+ million 7 Highest grosser in the overseas market Rangasthalam Rs 35.00 crore gross * 8 Highest grosser in Telugu States Rangasthalam Rs 125 crore gross * 9 Highest grosser in Global market Rangasthalam Rs 203 crore gross * 10 Rs 200 crore mark Bharat Ane Nenu 14 days

Note: * Still running at the box office.