Superstar Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu continued to make a superb collection at the worldwide box-office in the second week. The film is set to cross Rs 200 crore gross mark on its 14h day.

Bharat Ane Nenu, which was released amidst huge hype on April 20, ran to packed houses almost everywhere and collected Rs 161 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. Trade analysts predicted that its dream run might slow down in its second week as it clashed with new releases Achari America Yatra, Kanam, and Avengers, which hit the screens April 27.

As predicted, Bharat Ane Nenu did witness a steep decline in its collection on its second Friday, but the movie managed show decent growth Saturday and Sunday. However, its business dropped again Monday and the movie managed to remain rock-steady Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bharat Ane Nenu is estimated to have collected Rs 35 crore at the worldwide box office in six days of its second week. Its 13-day total collection has reached Rs 196 crore gross in the global market. The movie needs to rake in Rs 4 crore gross to surpass Rs 200 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office.

There is a day left for the Koratala Siva-directed political drama to complete its second week at the ticket counters. As per its current pace of collection, Bharat Ane Nenu would easily gross over Rs 4 crore at the worldwide box office on its 14th day, taking its two-week collection beyond Rs 200 crore gross.

Recent release Rangasthalam is the only non-Baahubali Telugu movie to cross Rs 200 crore gross mark at the box office. The Ram Charan and Samantha starrer has achieved this feat in 31 days. Now, Bharat Ane Nenu is set to shatter this record in just 14 days and will become the non-Baahubali highest grossing film.

The distributors have shelled out Rs 100 crore on its global theatrical rights. Bharat Ane Nenu is estimated to have earned Rs 98 crore for them in13 days and it is expected to fetch them Rs 2 crore from them on its 14th day. Its earnings in its third week will be the profit share for the distributors.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu is a political drama featuring Mahesh Babu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The movie showcases the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The film has struck a chord not just with Mahesh Babu fans, but all other film goers across the globe.