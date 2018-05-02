Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) has continued its success streak at the US box office in the second week. The movie has inched closer to beat the lifetime record of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam.

Bharat Ane Nenu collected $2,789,819 at the US box office in the first week. With no big-ticket releases, the Mahesh Babu and Kiara starrer was successful in having 193 screens in its second week. The movie kept the cash registers ringing across the country in its second Friday and Saturday and surpassed $3 million mark at the US box office in nine days.

Having fared well on its second Sunday, the Koratala Siva-directed political drama witnessed a steep decline in its collection on Monday. Bharat Ane Nenu managed to stay strong on Tuesday.

The movie has collected approximately $440,463 at the US box office in five days of its second week and its 12-day total collection has reached $3,230,282 in the country. The breakup of its second week collection is $106,707 on Friday, $156,032 on Saturday, $97,520 on Sunday, $41,933 and $38,271.

Recent release Rangasthalam has collected $3.5 million at the US box office in 33 days. The Ram Charan and Samantha starrer has become the highest grossing Telugu movie of 2018 in the country. The movie also holds the record of non-Baahubali highest grossing Telugu film in the country.

Bharat Ane Nenu received bigger opening than Rangasthalam and went on to make better collection than the latter at the US box office in its opening week. Like the Ram Charan starrer, the Mahesh Babu starrer surpassed $3 million mark at the US box office in just nine days.

But Bharat Ane Nenu witnessed big drop in its collection than Rangasthalam in its second week. The DVV Danayya-produced movie has collected $3,230,282 at the US box office in 12 days, while the Mythri Movie Makers' film minted $3,272,495 in the same period.

The drop in its collection has left the trade analysts thinking on whether Bharat Ane Nenu will beat the lifetime record of Rangasthalam to be the non-Baahubali highest grosser. Another reason for their doubt is that the movie will clash with Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India, which hits the screens on May 4.