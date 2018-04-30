Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) has made a decent collection at the worldwide box office in the second weekend and its total collection has inched closer to Rs 200 crore gross mark in 10 days.

Bharat Ane Nenu collected Rs 161.28 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie clashed with new releases like Achari America Yatra, Kanam, and Avengers: Infinity War, which forced it out of some cinema halls across the globe. Some people in the industry predicted that the new releases would halt its dream run in its second week.

As predicted, Bharat Ane Nenu witnessed a considerable amount of dip in its collection on its second Friday. But following the mixed response for the new releases, the Mahesh Babu starrer once again became the first choice for many viewers. The movie kept the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters and showed decent growth its collection on its second Saturday and Sunday.

As per early estimates, Bharat Ane Nenu has collected approximately Rs 20 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second weekend. Its 10-day total collection has reached Rs 181.28 crore gross in the global market. The movie needs to collect around Rs 19 crore gross to surpass Rs 200 crore gross mark.

In its second weekend, Bharat Ane Nenu is estimated to have earned Rs 10 crore for its distributors, whose total share is estimated to have reached Rs 89.60 crore. The distributors have shelled out Rs 100 crore on its theatrical rights and the movie is yet to recover over 10 percent of their investments.

We bring you the details of area-wise theatrical rights' prices and 10-day earnings of its distributors. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.