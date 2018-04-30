Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the US box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day total collection beyond $3.13 million in the country.

Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) collected $2,789,819 at the US box office in its opening week. The distributors managed to hold 193 screens for the film and also reduced its ticket prices to woo the audience in the second week. Great India Films‏ tweeted on April 27, #BharatAneNenu Week-2 USA in 193 locations with $12 / $8 tickets. Check for latest schedules @sivakoratala @urstrulyMahesh @DVVEnts".

Bharat Ane Nenu continued to fare well at the US box office on its second Friday and went on to become the highest grossing film for Mahesh Babu, beating the record of Srimanthudu. Great India Films tweeted, "#BharatAneNenu USA Reported Gross $2.89Mil+ Superstar's Biggest Grosser in USA, Congrats to @urstrulyMahesh @sivakoratala @DVVEnts (sic)"

Bharat Ane Nenu showed decent growth in its collection at the US box office on its second Friday and crossed the $3 million mark in nine days. It became the fourth Telugu film achieve this feat. Great India Films tweeted, "#BharatAneNenu USA Reported Gross Surpasses Three Million Mark, First Superstar Mahesh movie, Congrats to @urstrulyMahesh @sivakoratala @DVVEnts."

Bharat Ane Nenu has collected approximately $340,648 at the US box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day total collection to $3,131,447. The breakup of its second weekend collection is $105,727 on Friday, $153,921 on Saturday and $81,000 on Sunday (Sunday numbers are expected to go up, when the final figures are revealed).

Ram Charan's recent release Rangasthalam has collected approximately $3,495,000 at the US box office so far. It has become the highest grossing Telugu movie of 2018 in the country. It has also emerged as the non-Baahubali highest grossing Telugu movie in the country. Now, all eyes are on Bharat Ane Nenu.

The Koratala Siva-directed movie needs to collect $363,553 at the US box office to beat the record of Rangasthalam. Looking at its current pace of collection, Bharat Ane Nenu will collect these much needed numbers in the country in the next few days. It will become the third all-time highest grossing Telugu film.